St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Coast Coliseum officials announce parking upgrades, new sign to come

The area that was once a Holiday Inn site is located just west of the dome and was purchased by the Coliseum years ago for $4 million.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans for improvement are on the horizon for the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

The venue’s executives appeared before the Harrison County Board of Supervisors Monday morning with an update.

Coliseum officials are currently using about seven acres of vacant land on the property for overflow parking, but the lot filled with grass and trees is in no means a formal parking lot.

Their plan is to transform it into one.

Below is a snapshot of their vision.

Credit: Matt McDonnell, Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center
Credit: Matt McDonnell, Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center(WLOX)

The area that was once a Holiday Inn site is located just west of the dome and was purchased by the Coliseum years ago for $4 million.

They announced Monday that it is now completely paid off after about seven years.

In addition to clearing it out and paving it, the project also includes a new sign on Highway 90.

The existing sign will be replaced with a state-of-the-art, American-made Marquis video board that will direct drivers to the parking areas.

“We still have issues getting people off of Highway 90 and off of Beauvoir Road, and we’re going to do the best that we can do,” Executive Director Matt McDonnell told county supervisors.

The work will be just over $2 million and is funded by Restore Act grants over the last six years.

McDonnell said their goal is to improve traffic throughout the campus, which will allow for even more activity.

“Better parking, it allows you to do multiple events at the same time,” he told WLOX. “It’s not uncommon for us to have something going on at the Coliseum or out on the grounds and in the convention center all at the same time. And I’m not talking about just a couple of events. We can do five, six events at the same time, as long as we have enough parking and it’s laid out correctly.”

McDonnell added that bookings right now are going strong.

The Coliseum just completed a 10-day run featuring shows that included Reba McEntire and Morgan Wallen, which grossed more than $1 million each.

The month of April is totally booked with events.

The new hockey team has sold 600 season tickets in less than one week.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Moss Point police officer was fired from his position Tuesday night, according to Mayor Billy...
UPDATE: Moss Point police officer fired following internal investigation
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Doctor: ‘Stealth Omicron’ could impact Mississippi in two weeks
Alan Moran, 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Parents file lawsuit against former Diamondhead councilman Alan Moran
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare

Latest News

The district's goal is to have the new electric school buses rolled out by the beginning of the...
Jackson County School District purchases 6 electric school buses
MDOT crews test the newly repaired north-bound span of the Highway 605 bridge over the...
Hwy 605 bridge over Industrial Seaway closes temporarily to move traffic flow
Calm tonight. Beautiful Thursday. Rain by Friday morning.
Taylor's Wednesday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Agreement reached in Mississippi teachers' pay raises, salaries.
Miss. Senate, House agree on heart of teachers’ pay package
At Military One Coast, these leaders worked to inform Coast leaders and to re-establish the...
Area armed forces leaders branch out at Military One Coast event