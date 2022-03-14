Coast Coliseum officials announce parking upgrades, new sign to come

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans for improvement are on the horizon for the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

The venue’s executives appeared before the Harrison County Board of Supervisors Monday morning with an update.

Coliseum officials are currently using about seven acres of vacant land on the property for overflow parking, but the lot filled with grass and trees is in no means a formal parking lot.

Their plan is to transform it into one.

Below is a snapshot of their vision.

Credit: Matt McDonnell, Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center (WLOX)

The area that was once a Holiday Inn site is located just west of the dome and was purchased by the Coliseum years ago for $4 million.

They announced Monday that it is now completely paid off after about seven years.

In addition to clearing it out and paving it, the project also includes a new sign on Highway 90.

The existing sign will be replaced with a state-of-the-art, American-made Marquis video board that will direct drivers to the parking areas.

“We still have issues getting people off of Highway 90 and off of Beauvoir Road, and we’re going to do the best that we can do,” Executive Director Matt McDonnell told county supervisors.

The work will be just over $2 million and is funded by Restore Act grants over the last six years.

McDonnell said their goal is to improve traffic throughout the campus, which will allow for even more activity.

“Better parking, it allows you to do multiple events at the same time,” he told WLOX. “It’s not uncommon for us to have something going on at the Coliseum or out on the grounds and in the convention center all at the same time. And I’m not talking about just a couple of events. We can do five, six events at the same time, as long as we have enough parking and it’s laid out correctly.”

McDonnell added that bookings right now are going strong.

The Coliseum just completed a 10-day run featuring shows that included Reba McEntire and Morgan Wallen, which grossed more than $1 million each.

The month of April is totally booked with events.

The new hockey team has sold 600 season tickets in less than one week.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.