Chernobyl power line damaged by Russian forces

World officials fear Russia is targeting Ukraine's nuclear sites. (CNN/ESN/Telegram/Centre for Strategic Communication of Ukraine/Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) - The Ukrainian state power company says the power line supplying the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster has been damaged by Russian forces again after it was repaired.

The Ukrenergo company said in a statement Monday that its technicians had started to supply power Sunday evening but “before the power supply was fully restored, the occupying forces damaged it again.” Ukrenergo said it will attempt another repair.

The power is used to feed pumps and other equipment that keep spent nuclear fuel at the former power plant cool to prevent radiation leaks.

The Chernobyl site is also equipped with diesel generators, and Belarusian authorities said last week that they had set up an emergency power supply from the nearby border.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has played down concerns over the safety of nuclear waste at Chernobyl, saying that cooling ponds there are large enough to keep the spent fuel in a safe condition even if the power supply is interrupted.

An agreement on the safety and security of nuclear sites in Ukraine is urgently needed, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said Monday. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

