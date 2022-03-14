St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Affection from a dog is medicinal, new study says

Man's best friend may just be a doctor's best friend, too.
Man's best friend may just be a doctor's best friend, too.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study proves what dog lovers could have already told you. Man’s best friend makes them feel better.

The study published in the scientific journal, PLOS ONE, suggested that dogs may also be a doctor’s best friend.

In the research paper, Canadian doctors used therapy dogs to comfort people being treated in the emergency room for pain.

Patients who spent 10 minutes with a therapy dog in the emergency room reported less pain than those getting conventional treatment alone.

The study appears to be the first of its kind to test the use of therapy dogs in this setting.

Researchers theorize the dogs relieve anxiety and depression and offer emotional support, which may change how some patients experience pain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Blankenship
Woman charged in deadly DUI crash given $100K bond
Gulfport police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Terrell Hill on three charges of aggravated...
Suspect in custody after Gulfport shooting sends one to hospital
Black Spring Break is resuming next month after not being held for two years due to COVID-19....
Promoters prepare for Black Spring Break’s return after two-year hiatus
Kathryn Blankenship
Coroner identifies 7-year-old victim involved in car crash at Clarion-Ledger building; Woman charged with aggravated DUI
Alan Moran, 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Parents file lawsuit against former Diamondhead councilman Alan Moran

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday,...
Biden urges private companies to help narrow gender pay gap
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff listens as he meet with women entrepreneurs for a panel discussion...
Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative
The plan also includes 72 new classrooms and will expand on the District’s current STEM program.
Bay-Waveland voters torn over $38 million school bond