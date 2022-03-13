St. Jude Dream Home
Cold tonight. Warmer on Monday.

Patchy frost possible tonight. Rain likely by Tuesday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT
It’s getting cold tonight, and temperatures have dropped very quickly. We’re on track to reach the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. Some patchy frost is possible, and the sky will stay mostly clear.

Monday is going to be quite a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s. More cloud cover is expected, and we can’t rule out some isolated showers. Widespread showers and storms are expected by Tuesday morning. By the afternoon, we may see a little more sun. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday will be drier and mild with highs near 70. St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday, and the weather looks perfect! It’ll be sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s.

