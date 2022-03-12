Louisiana woman finds a delicious new business opportunity in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Temptations Food & Spirits in Biloxi is owned and operated by Tina Johnson. She moved from New Orleans to Biloxi last year and decided the Mississippi Gulf Coast was the perfect place to open her own business.

Back home, she owned a food stand, so the entrepreneurial spark was already there.

“I had a food spot in Kenner already, so I already had a little restaurant experience. I went from a food spot to a full-service restaurant.”

She named the spot “Temptations” after her boyfriend suggested her food was going to be tempting to customers.

“Temptations means that you have the temptation of food. The temptation of different beers, wine, and different flavor food.”

Although this is her first big business, Johnson said she learned a lot from her parents who owned a restaurant in Louisiana. She notes that being a woman entrepreneur is not easy, but she never second guessed her decision making.

“As a woman you are always scared to start new ventures. All you can do is do it and have faith in what you do. I am here for the next five years. It is all about having a positive attitude.”

Finding new customers during a time when COVID-19 cases were high did not stop her from looking forward to better days in the future.

“I was expecting it to be a little faster than what it has been. It has been slow, but it is moving faster now than what it was two months ago. It is getting to where I need it to be. It is a process. Anything you do in life is a process.”

Locals have already made the new business owner feel welcomed. In fact, she said people have been more friendly in Biloxi than in New Orleans.

“[People] are going to support you regardless. If your food is good, you have great service, a great atmosphere, great vibes, people are going to support you.”

Temptations Food & Spirits is located at 871 Howard Avenue in Biloxi. In addition to Southern food and spirits, they also offer hookahs in a variety of flavors and a New Orleans favorite: snow-balls.

