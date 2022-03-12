Gulfport’s Jonathan Holder back to work with Cubs as MLB lockout ends

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Gulfport’s Jonathan Holder and the rest of Major League Baseball got some great news Thursday as the lockout is officially over.

The right handed pitcher is ready to get back in action in the big leagues with the Cubs organization.

The Gulfport alum had solid outings in 2020 with the Yankees before getting traded to the Cubs at the end of the year, but before he could hit the diamond in 2021 he was sidelined with an injury and missed the season.

Then, the MLB lockout further delayed his return to baseball.

Now with the League and Players Association coming to an agreement and ending the lockout, Holder is already back to work in Arizona, feeling healthy, and ready to make another run at the big leagues.

He says it was a huge relief to hear the news of the lockout ending.

”I was like, ‘Finally.’ you know? Obviously I don’t remember the last time this happened. I was too young but it was something weird in back-to-back years,” said Holder. “COVID messed up a year and then we have this going on. It’s been a couple of weird years but it feels good that we’re going to have some kind of normalcy coming up over the next few years.”

Opening Day for the MLB is now set for April 7th.

