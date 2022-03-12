St. Jude Dream Home
Coast Guard responds to ship collision in Pascagoula

The Valaris, a 752-foot drillship, reportedly broke free of its moorings due to high winds and...
The Valaris, a 752-foot drillship, reportedly broke free of its moorings due to high winds and collided with the Akti, a bulk carrier ship.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Guard responded to a collision between two vessels Saturday morning near the VT Halter Shipyards and Chevron docks in Pascagoula.

Around 1:30 a.m. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report from the National Response Center of a collision between two vessels. The Valaris, a 752-foot drillship, reportedly broke free of its moorings due to high winds and collided with the Akti, a bulk carrier ship.

The Valaris is reported to have approximately 580,000 gallons of diesel on board the vessel. Both vessels reportedly have minor damage, with some damage to the pier.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile has sent three prevention team members to monitor the situation. There have been no reports of injuries or pollution at this time.

The channel was previously closed due to weather but will remain closed until the vessels are separated.

