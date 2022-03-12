10-7: D’Iberville’s Chief Payne delivers his final signoff before retirement

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - With one final signoff Friday, D’Iberville’s first chief of police, Wayne Payne, officially stepped down after nearly 50 years in public service.

“This is Chief Payne. I appreciate the dispatchers of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, and the men and women of the D’Iberville Police Department. Chief Payne signing off for the last time. 10-7 [Out of service].”

The heartfelt responses over the radio show how much his service meant to those who worked with him, and how much he will be missed. You can watch the full video below, posted by the D’Iberville Police Department.

A celebration of Payne’s career will be held Saturday, March 12th from 3-5 pm at the D’Iberville Community Center on Lamey Bridge Road.

