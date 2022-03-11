St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Unvaccinated MLB players can’t travel to Canada to play Blue Jays

Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8.
Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8.(Source: MLB)
By RONALD BLUM
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball players who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus won’t be allowed to travel into Canada to face the Blue Jays in Toronto and won’t be paid for those games.

Canada’s government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.

“The parties have agreed that any player who, as a result of such a governmental regulation is unable or ineligible to play in a championship season game (or games) due to his vaccination status will be ineligible for placement on the COVID-19 IL, but rather may be placed on the restricted list ... without pay or the accrual of credited major league service, during such period of unavailability,” according to a letter from union deputy general counsel Matt Nussbaum to MLB senior vice president Patrick Houlihan, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

The agreement was first reported by Boston television station WCVB.

Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8.

“It’s a concern,” union head Tony Clark said Friday. “I think as everyone knows — appreciate and respect the decisions that are made, particularly in regard to player health and community health. But that is an issue, as one in the pandemic itself, that we’re navigating domestically, that we’re going to have to continue to try to work through here moving forward.”

The letter says the agreement covering unvaccinated players and travel to Canada expires at the end of the 2022 season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

With just 28% of Americans boosted, experts say the push for full vaccination and boosting remains critical. (CNN, MERCK, CNN VIA CISCO WEBEX)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body found inside an abandoned, burned car in Vancleave is being investigated as a possible...
Body found inside burned car in Vancleave
Morgan Bennett is being remembered for her hard work and friendly attitude at the Silver...
Silver Slipper workers, guests mourn loss of young mother killed driving home from work
Country superstar Alan Jackson announced Friday that he will perform June 24 in Biloxi at the...
Alan Jackson chasing that neon rainbow to Biloxi for farewell tour
When faced with the guilty verdict, Gary Wallace said, “That day I donated plasma, got...
Biloxi man gets life in prison for girlfriend’s murder in 2019
Biloxi neighbors react to beach-front hotel development
Biloxi neighbors react to potential beach-front hotel development in historic neighborhood

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., arrives for a weekly policy luncheon, at the...
Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
No indictment for Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims
Booking photos of Danika Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36.
Wisconsin authorities find drugs, hundreds of stolen mail items after traffic stop
The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
Texas clinics’ lawsuit over abortion ban ‘effectively over’