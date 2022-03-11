St. Jude Dream Home
Traffic congestion, delays continue at I-10/Pearl River Bridge

The traffic headaches continue on I-10 westbound at the Pearl River Bridge. Crews are working...
The traffic headaches continue on I-10 westbound at the Pearl River Bridge. Crews are working to repair the damaged structure after a Jan. 11th semi-trailer accident.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The traffic headaches continue on I-10 westbound at the Pearl River Bridge. Crews are working to repair the damaged structure after a January 11 semi-trailer accident. Since then, traffic has been down to one lane.

“During the morning it can back up several miles, during the evening it can be the same thing,” said MHP State Trooper Cal Robertson.

“The lane closure signs start about six miles back. If people will start moving over to the left lane before they get to the bridge, it would help a lot. Because what you get are drivers waiting until the last minute riding all the way up to the right lane and trying to cut over, and that’s usually how you end up with a two car wreck,” Robertson said.

According to MHP, there were four accidents in that area in 2021. As of March 3, 40 accidents have been reported, with 36 of those involving more than two cars. They say the majority of those accidents happened between Noon-6pm.

“There’s only so much that we can do. The rest of this comes to drivers behind the steering wheel,” Robertson added.

This week the Mississippi Department of Transportation awarded an $809,000 contact to Key Constructors, LLC to repair the bridge. One other traffic note, MDOT says a wide load restriction is in place in that area for loads over 10 feet.

