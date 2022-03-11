Pearl River men’s basketball prepares for return to national tournament

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -The Pearl River men are headed back to a familiar spot in Hutchinson, Kansas as they get ready to hit the road for the NJCAA National Tournament.

The Wildcats finished the season 24-3 with a MACCC regular season championship and the Region 23 title.

Back in 2020 the Wildcats were 28-0 and the number one overall seed at the national tournament before it was canceled due to COIVD.

Now, three members of the 2020 team are on the current Wildcat squad including Biloxi’s Wilkens twins.

After missing the tournament last year it’ll be the first time for new and old players to experience the national stage.

”These guys that were here three years ago on the 28-0 team and ranked number one in the country they didn’t get a chance to go experience it, said head coach Chris Oney. “Then they came back for their super sophomore year with the hopes and admirations of making it down there. I would’ve felt terrible if those guys never got a chance to go down there and experience it.

”Now that we get to comeback our last year I think everybody is on the same page,” said Biloxi alum Jaronn Wilkens. “Everybody wants to win because that’s all we’ve been talking about since the beginning.

“Now we’re trying to win nationals and for the dudes who have been here like ten years we just want them to go out with a bang and go out with a good thing,” said Harrison Central alum Carlous Williams.

Tip off is set for 10 a.m. on Monday against Moberly Area Community College.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.