Pair charged with animal cruelty after 69 dogs, 1 cat seized from Pass Christian home

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pass Christian man and woman each face 70 counts of cruelty to animals after 69 dogs and one cat were seized from a home on East Second Street. The seizure actually happened on Monday, but the pair weren’t charged until Friday.

Ethel Ross, 56, and Richard Ross, 68, were each given a $3,500 bond after being charged and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

According to Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman, the Pass Christian Fire Department, the Long Beach Police Department, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, and Humane Society of South Mississippi worked together to get the animals to safety. They’re now being cared for by workers and volunteers at HSSM.

According to a Facebook post by HSSM, several of the animals they took in were pregnant, and one already gave birth to nine puppies Friday morning.

“As the Pass Christian case is currently an ongoing investigation, HSSM cannot respond to any specifics regarding the animals, but rest assured that they are all receiving love and medical care by HSSM’s dedicated team of staff members,” the post read.

WE.ARE.TIRED. In less than just two weeks, HSSM has received 128 animals from hoarding/court seizure cases alone and an... Posted by Humane Society of South Mississippi on Friday, March 11, 2022

