St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains

Crews said human remains were found in an alligator's mouth at a Florida preserve.
By The Associated Press and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANTOWN, Fla. (Gray News/AP) – Sheriff’s office divers searched a gator-infested canal in a Florida wilderness preserve after human remains were found in the mouth of a large alligator.

Divers for the Martin County Sheriff’s Office searched a large area of the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area in Indiantown, Florida, on Thursday after the human remains were found inside the park.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the medical examiner was able to get fingerprints from one of the victim’s hands, which is believed to be that of 43-year-old Dustin Davis Mills of St. Lucie County.

Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they continued searching the preserve.

The sheriff’s office suspects Mills was the victim of a homicide and said the body parts show evidence of being removed with “a sharp instrument.”

A sniper kept watch over the search in case any gators got too close to the divers, according to the sheriff’s office.

The park remained closed to visitors during the search.

Indiantown is located 38 miles northwest of West Palm Beach.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

A body found inside an abandoned, burned car in Vancleave is being investigated as a possible...
Body found inside burned car in Vancleave
Morgan Bennett is being remembered for her hard work and friendly attitude at the Silver...
Silver Slipper workers, guests mourn loss of young mother killed driving home from work
Country superstar Alan Jackson announced Friday that he will perform June 24 in Biloxi at the...
Alan Jackson chasing that neon rainbow to Biloxi for farewell tour
When faced with the guilty verdict, Gary Wallace said, “That day I donated plasma, got...
Biloxi man gets life in prison for girlfriend’s murder in 2019
Biloxi neighbors react to beach-front hotel development
Biloxi neighbors react to potential beach-front hotel development in historic neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
No indictment for Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims
Booking photos of Danika Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36.
Wisconsin authorities find drugs, hundreds of stolen mail items after traffic stop
The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
Texas clinics’ lawsuit over abortion ban ‘effectively over’
Actor Jussie Smollett appears with his attorneys at his sentencing hearing at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett starts 150-day jail term in protected status