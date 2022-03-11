Body found inside burned car in Vancleave

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A body found inside an abandoned, burned car in Vancleave is being investigated as a possible murder.

The car was found just off Wire Road Thursday, and investigators believe it was stolen. The body inside was burned, so an autopsy is the next step for officials to learn more about the victim. The body was sent to the state medical facility for an autopsy.

Right now, the person’s cause of death is still under investigation, but it’s being treated as a homicide.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (228) 769-3063.

