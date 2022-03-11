Biloxi man gets life in prison for girlfriend’s murder in 2019

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man who prosecutors say beat and strangled his girlfriend to death in 2019 will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

After a three-day trial, Gary Wayne Wallace, 40, was found guilty of first degree murder by a Harrison jury Thursday. The jury deliberated for just over two and a half hours before returning their verdict. Judge Christopher Schmidt then sentenced Wallace to life in prison.

Penny Clark, 45, was murdered on May 20, 2019, at an apartment on Judge Sekul Avenue in Biloxi. Clark and Wallace had been dating for six months and lived together.

Late that night, around 11:43pm, Wallace called 911 and said his “old lady was dead.” When first responders arrived, they found Clark unconscious on the floor of the bedroom, bleeding from her nose, mouth, and ears. Paramedics immediately began giving CPR, but she was pronounced dead a short time later at Merit Health.

Wallace told officers on scene that he had just arrived at the apartment and found her dead. But later he told police he waited an hour to call 911.

Police noted there were no signs of forced entry, and prosecutors argued at trial that no one else would have had the time to break in, kill Clark, and get away unnoticed. Wallace’s sister testified that he and Clark were alone together earlier that night at 9:15 p.m.

Alison Baker and George Huffman prosecuted the case for the State.

“This murder was especially heinous because the beating would have taken place over a significant amount of time,” said Baker. “The last thing Penny Clark saw as she was beaten and strangled to death was the face of her boyfriend. Domestic violence touches all areas our community.”

After the jury returned the guilty verdict, Wallace addressed the court and said, “That day I donated plasma, got intoxicated, and everything else. I can’t recall doing it, to be honest.”

Judge Schmidt responded, “those were all decisions you made before you took her life.”

“The Biloxi Police Department and their detectives did a tremendous job investigating this case and pursuing the evidence to make this verdict possible. This has been a tough case and a difficult week for Penny’s family. The jury’s verdict provides them justice as they continue to mourn the loss of their loved one,” stated DA Crosby Parker.

