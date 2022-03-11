St. Jude Dream Home
Alan Jackson chasing that neon rainbow to Biloxi for farewell tour

Alan Jackson’s “Last Call: One More For the Road” tour is expected to be his final one.
Country superstar Alan Jackson announced Friday that he will perform June 24 in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum as part of his "Last Call" tour.(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Remember when Alan Jackson chased that neon rainbow down to South Mississippi? If not, you soon will have the chance.

The country megastar will make Biloxi one of his stops on his final tour, titled “Last Call - One more for the Road.”

It’s #LastCallWithAlan! Alan is going on tour with one more for the road. 🍻🎤 🎟️Fan Club Pre-Sale tickets begin March...

Posted by Alan Jackson on Friday, March 11, 2022

Jackson announced his tour dates for this year on Friday morning, which includes the June 24 show at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. It’s expected to be Jackson’s last tour after announcing last year that he suffers from a rare degenerative nerve disorder.

Tickets for the Biloxi concert go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10am, and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Country megastar Alan Jackson will perform in Biloxi on June 24 as part of his final tour.(Red Mountain Entertainment)

With over 75 million records sold, Jackson’s music is among the most well-known country hits. His country hits include “Remember When”, “Chattahoochee”, “Gone Country”, Where Were You (When the World Stop Turning)”, “Chasing that Neon Rainbow”, “Living on Love”, “It’s Five o’Clock Somewhere”, “Pop a Top” and more.

“Where Have You Gone” is Jackson’s latest album and features his new single of the same name. That album is set to be released May 14.

