St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

WATCH: Authorities struggle to capture cow running loose on freeway

Authorities in Los Angeles struggled to capture a cow running loose on the 210 freeway Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KCAL/KCBS)
By Tena Ezzedine
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCAL/KCBS) - Authorities in Los Angeles had quite the time trying to capture a loose cow on the freeway Wednesday afternoon.

Several agencies responded to try to guide the cow off the road. They corralled it onto an off-ramp, but then the animal got spooked and ran right back onto the 210 freeway.

Eventually, officials penned the cow in a parking lot, where it walked up some concrete stairs and then found a dirt driveway leading to a farm.

Wranglers finally captured the cow and are trying to determine where it came from so they can return it.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Caudell (left), Brandi Caudell (center), and Dominick Grindle were arrested Tuesday...
Four arrested after D’Iberville shooting
Police are asking for assistance from the public to help solve the murder of a 19-year-old who...
19-year-old identified as victim in fatal Moss Point shooting
Kevin Michael Sykes, 31, is charged with kidnapping after authorities say he refused to let a...
Sheriff: Man charged with kidnapping in George County after holding woman captive
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Mississippi State won Game One of the Hancock Whitney Classic, 11-5, on Tuesday night against...
Wednesday’s Mississippi State, Texas Tech game moved up due to rain

Latest News

Cruiser hit
VIDEO: Nebraska police cruiser smashed by semi during snowstorm
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack
Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, was charged with injury to a disabled child.
Nurse accused of injuring, abusing special needs child
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Russians keep pressure on Mariupol; massive convoy breaks up
Dorothy the cat survived an EF-2 tornado in Iowa over the weekend.
Cat renamed ‘Dorothy’ after miraculously surviving deadly Iowa tornado