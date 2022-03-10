St. Jude Dream Home
USM women’s basketball falls in C-USA quarters

The Lady Eagles of the University of Southern Mississippi saw its time at the Conference USA Women's Basketball Championship come to an end Thursday afternoon.(WTOK)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRISCO, Texas (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi women’s basketball team could not keep pace down the stretch to Middle Tennessee State University, falling 70-50 Thursday afternoon at the Ford Center.

USM (18-12) will await its fate Sunday to hear whether the Women’s National Invitation Tournament will come a-calling with a postseason bid.

USM head women’s basketball coach Joye Lee-McNelis said she hopes her seniors get another crack at the court.

”Those four seniors are so special to me,” Lee-McNelis said. “They’ve grown so much as people and as students. They’ll all four graduate here soon. It’s been a journey with them, through a lot of ups and downs. To watch them grow as young people, I’m going to miss them.”

USM was led by Domonique Davis with 14 points, while senior Kelsey Jones added 13 points.

The Lady Eagles led 15-13 after one period, but went cold offensively in the second quarter, trailing by as many as 15 points. But USM rallied over the final four minutes of the first half, pulling within eight points on Rose Warren’s 3-pointer.

The Lady Eagles had their deficit down to nine in the third quarter before MTSU (23-6) finished strong to grab a 57-43 lead heading into the final quarter.

USDM never got any closer.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

