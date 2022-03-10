St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Uncle and nephew return to Coast after Caribbean nautical venture

In October 2021, Paul Tuennerman and his nephew Paolo Sunyak left Pass Christian Harbor with charts plotted to the Caribbean for the trip of a lifetime.
By Noah Noble
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pass Christian man and his nephew are back home after going on a life-changing adventure at sea.

It was the trip of a lifetime.

“Five month, four thousand mile journey,” said Paul Tuennerman. “I’m the least likely sailor out there. It’s called the Bad Captian for a reason.”

In October 2021, they left Pass Christian Harbor with charts plotted to the Caribbean.

“It’s a childhood dream of mine. I’ve always said I want to sail a boat down to the Caribbean and back,” Tuennerman said.

There was just one problem; he’s not exactly a seasoned sailor.

His nephew Paolo Sunyak wasn’t much help.

“He didn’t know how to sail. He didn’t know how to do anything,” Tuennerman said.

“I was gonna say, let alone sailing, even just boats in general,” Sunyak said.

“Navigating, charting,” Tuennerman said.

That didn’t stop the recent college graduate and his Navy veteran uncle from setting sail.

“Yeah, so we went here, Panama City, Key West, Marathon. Left Marathon, went into Gulf Stream up the east coast of Florida, up to the Bohemian banks, into the Atlantic, then boom,” Tuennerman said.

Through all those miles, the uncle and nephew forged a strong relationship.

“I can confidently say that I’ll never have a bond with someone that we have, ever again, with anybody. It’s just something so different that we went through,” Sunyak said.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing. A nasty storm at sea had the Coast Guard radioing the crew, asking if they needed emergency helicopter rescue.

It was fight or flight, and despite the very real possibility of death, the two did not give up.

“There are those people that have formed bonds on the battlefield, and then there are those who have formed bonds in a gale in the North Atlantic. When in all reality, we’re two idiots on a boat. Someone had enough money to buy it and neither of us should have been out there,” Tuennerman said.

“I took a once in a lifetime opportunity and it has certainly paid off and will continue to for the rest of my life,” Sunyak said.

For Tuennerman, having this opportunity is what it’s all about.

“If we all just go out and give one person a unique opportunity, imagine how different the world would be,”

As for what’s next for the crew of the Bad Captian, they’re not sure.

Tuennerman said he’s keeping the sailboat, and when the time comes, his nephew will inherit the vessel.

You can see more of their adventure HERE.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body found inside an abandoned, burned car in Vancleave is being investigated as a possible...
Body found inside burned car in Vancleave
Morgan Bennett is being remembered for her hard work and friendly attitude at the Silver...
Silver Slipper workers, guests mourn loss of young mother killed driving home from work
Country superstar Alan Jackson announced Friday that he will perform June 24 in Biloxi at the...
Alan Jackson chasing that neon rainbow to Biloxi for farewell tour
When faced with the guilty verdict, Gary Wallace said, “That day I donated plasma, got...
Biloxi man gets life in prison for girlfriend’s murder in 2019
Biloxi neighbors react to beach-front hotel development
Biloxi neighbors react to potential beach-front hotel development in historic neighborhood

Latest News

Police seized more than 60 dogs and one cat from a Pass Christian home on Monday, said Police...
More than 60 dogs seized from Harrison County home, say police
Strong winds arrive tonight! A wind advisory and a freeze watch are in effect for South...
Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
U.S. lawmakers introduce Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act
‘You can’t get away with murder’: Emmett Till’s family, friends demand justice in ‘55 lynching
Country superstar Alan Jackson announced Friday that he will perform June 24 in Biloxi at the...
Alan Jackson chasing that neon rainbow to Biloxi for farewell tour
Plenty of weather impacts from Friday into Saturday and Sunday. What a busy morning in the...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast