Dry Thursday, wetter Friday and Friday night, much cooler weekend

After a cloudy start, it's nice to see some sunshine again. Wetter tomorrow and tomorrow night before a weekend chill.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST
Generally dry weather is expected this afternoon and evening. Should be wetter tomorrow and tomorrow night as a frontal system moves in from the west. It will become much drier, much cooler, and windier for Saturday. And then Saturday night into Sunday morning brings our best chance for freezing temperatures to the Mississippi Coast. So, you have two things to do before bed Saturday night: 1) protect people, pets, and plants 2) set your clocks ahead one hour as we Spring Forward to Daylight Saving Time. The brief weekend cool snap will be over by the time we get to next week as milder air returns Monday.

