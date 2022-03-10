Stennis Space Center wants students to help keep astronauts fit in flight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi NASA space center is looking for students to develop a prototype of a device or instrument to help astronauts exercise during long-duration flights.

And students could receive as much as $80,000 for their prototype.

The project is a part of the National Space Grant Foundation’s Moon to Mars Exploration Systems and Habitation (M2M X-Hab) 2023 Academic Innovation Challenge.

There is a twist, though.

Teams have to model their prototypes, which must operate autonomously, after equipment used on Earth to train for hanging and rock climbing activities.

This type of exercise is of interest because it optimizes the muscle strength necessary for bodily self-control, and it can be adapted for virtual reality or similar immersive applications.

Likewise, the autonomous tool should be able to identify and report faults, signal maintenance needs, and be capable of monitoring and evaluating its performance.

With NASA’s plans to return astronauts to the Moon through Artemis missions and eventually support future crewed missions to Mars, scientists say keeping crew members healthy on flights is a critical task.

The deadline for proposals is April 22, 2022.

Learn more about the project here.

