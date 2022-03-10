St. Jude Dream Home
Silver Slipper workers, guests mourn loss of young mother killed driving home from work

Morgan Bennett is being remembered for her hard work and friendly attitude at the Silver Slipper Casino's Jubilee Buffet. The young mother lost her life in a motorcycle accident this week after leaving work.(Silver Slipper Casino)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been a somber week for folks at the Silver Slipper Casino in Hancock County. They’re mourning the loss of co-worker Morgan Bennett, who died in a motorcycle accident on the way home from work.

For the last three years, the 27-year-old, single mother worked as a server at the Jubilee Buffet. And it’s not just her co-workers mourning her passing.

“The customers loved her,” said Silver Slipper Food & Beverage Manager Timothy List. “She had plenty of regulars that would come in here on a daily basis asking for her. They would sit in her section nonstop. Her customers, they’re definitely, definitely gonna miss her. They’re asking for her, still.”

Morgan Bennett (center/front) worked as a server at the Jubilee Buffet. Her co-workers and customers are mourning her passing.(Silver Slipper Casino)

Many are also asking how they can help Morgan’s family, especially her six-year-old daughter, Dakotah. A memorial benefit is planned for April 10th at Anita’s Bar in Bay St. Louis. Organizers will have a live/silent auction, a poker run, and a cornhole tournament, in addition to food plates for sale. If you’d like to donate an item for auction, just drop it off at Anita’s Bar before April 10th.

Monetary donations are also being accepted. Just stop by any Hancock Whitney Bank and ask for the “Memorial Fund for Morgan Pearl Bennett.”

