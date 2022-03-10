Seniors honor Tammy Smith for 17 years of loving, homemade meals

LYMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine cooking for 12 to 15 people every day.

It’s a big job and one Tammy Smith does every day as she has for 17 years at the Lyman Senior Center.

On Wednesday, the seniors she fed wanted to say thank you to her.

They presented her with a plaque as a small token of their appreciation for making 70 meals a week.

”The one time I was speechless,” Smith said. “I mean you can ask any of my coworkers, I am never speechless and that was the one time that I was speechless. I can’t believe they did that for me.”

You’ll also find Smith in the kitchen at the Senior Center in Pass Christian.

Her friends say if you add up all the meals she’s cooked, Smith has filled some 265,000 plates for seniors in Harrison County.

