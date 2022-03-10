New Navy ship at Ingalls dedicated to late Alaskan senator

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding workers, Navy sailors and one special Alaskan family gathered in Pascagoula Wednesday for the symbolic keel authentication of a new ship.

The ceremonial welding marked the foundation of Ingalls’s new guided-missile destroyer for the U.S. Navy.

“From here, we go up and out,” Ingalls DDG-51 Program Manager John Fillmore said. “It starts forming that shadow on the hill that we like to talk about here before we get to getting her in the water.”

It’s called the USS Ted Stevens (DDG-128).

“The Arleigh Burke destroyers are the do-all of the Navy,” Fillmore said. “They’re really the backbone of the Navy.”

“This is the second flight-three destroyer,” Capt. Seth Miller said. “And this really is the future of the Navy.”

It’s also anchored by the past.

The ship’s name honors the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens from Alaska. Stevens served as a pilot during World War II. He died in 2010 at the age of 86.

“In many ways, Sen. Stevens embodies the spirit of DDG-51 class ships: steadfast, strong and built to fight in order to uphold America’s ideals,” Capt. Miller said during a presentation.

Imprinted on the vessel are the initials of its sponsors: Stevens’s wife Catherine and two daughters Sue Covich and Lily Stevens-Becker.

They watched as Ingalls welder Henry Johnson molded the letters onto a ceremonial plate that represents the spirit of the ship the three now stand together for.

“It’s a marvelous moment,” Catherine said.”It’s tremendous to see this construction and how many people worked on this and are working on it.”

The ship is already about 35% complete and expected to hit the water by the end of the year.

“It’s a real honor to the program to be a part of this, to be able to carry on his legacy for the country,” Miller said.

The Ted Stevens DDG is the 36th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer built at Ingalls and the second flight-three ship.

It’s one of six vessels currently under construction at the facility, with 10 more coming up on the planner.

