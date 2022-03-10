Moss Point residents protect themselves amid homicide uptick

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I’m going to shoot them and set there until the police gets there,” said Moss Point resident Raymond Smith.

Smith said he is fed up and loading up after the latest shooting in the River City. He said it has him looking over his shoulder. He said he’d just made it home when he heard gunshots in his neighborhood, Tuesday.

“I rode to the dollar store with my sister,” Smith said. “When we came back and parked, that’s when we heard the gunshots. They started hollering that someone was dead over there. I can’t see that well so I came on up and sat on the porch.”

That shooting happened in the 6100 block of Dora Court, near Dora Avenue. Authorities say 19-year-old Caltavious Anderson was killed.

“Black on Black crime,” Smith said. “It’s pitiful. You’ve got the youngsters killing each other over dumb stuff.”

According to the city’s mayor, folks in the community aren’t cooperating. He said them refusing to say something is making the investigation into this shooting death even harder.

“I guess a lot of them don’t want to get involved,” Smith added. “They can’t do anything about this if no one comes forth to say something.”

Last week, two men were shot and killed on Elder Street, also in Ward One. That shooting occurred less than a mile from Tuesday’s shooting.

Smith said he doesn’t want to have to use his gun. However, he said at this point, it’s his best form of protection.

“I don’t just pull it for anything,” he said. “If I pull it out, it means I have to have it. Because I only have one leg, I’m short-winded, and I don’t have time to wrestle and tussle with a youngster.”

We asked Ward One Alderman Houston Cunningham to talk about the violence happening in the area he represents. He declined and said he was “unaware of any shooting” until we reported it Tuesday night.

Moss Point Police are opening a substation in Ward One, but that’s still several months away.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.