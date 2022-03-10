St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

MDE awards William Carey University $1.9M grant to recruit educators

William Carey’s Dean of Education, Dr. Teresa Poole, said this grant is a big step in creating...
William Carey’s Dean of Education, Dr. Teresa Poole, said this grant is a big step in creating the teachers the community needs.(William Carey University)
By Karrie Leggett-Brown
Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If want to become a teacher, the time is now.

William Carey University is offering a program called the Mississippi Teacher Residency Program. It’s packed with support to get aspiring teachers, those who are not in education, their master’s degree in elementary and special education.

William Carey University Chair of Curriculum and Instruction, Katie Tonore explains who should apply.

“Anyone who has a degree, or had a late calling in life, or wants to change their profession,” Tonore said.

The Mississippi Department of Education awarded William Carey University a $1.9 million grant to recruit 10 candidates each year, for two years, with a bachelor’s degree who wants to teach kindergarten through 6 grade.

“We are looking for anyone who would like to give back to their community in Covington County, Forrest County, Hattiesburg, and Greenville Public School District. You can move here, but you will be required to do practicum and clinical experiences in the school,” Tonore said.

Tonore said this 33 hour master’s in education program will give candidates a K-6 license with a special education endorsement, and the grant is paying for it all.

“We are paying for textbooks, test prep materials, test prep the actual cost of assessments,” Tonore said.

William Carey’s Dean of Education, Dr. Teresa Poole, said this grant is a big step in creating the teachers the community needs.

“This allows us to serve our community by placing candidates in our community, by working with our mentors, working with the superintendents. We are not only recruiting but we are working on the retention of teachers, and that’s going to make a great deal of difference,” Poole said.

The deadline to apply is March 15. Applicants can go to the Mississippi Department of Education website, mdek12.org, type “Mississippi Teacher Residency” in the search bar. The first result will take you right to the application.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A body found inside an abandoned, burned car in Vancleave is being investigated as a possible...
Body found inside burned car in Vancleave
Morgan Bennett is being remembered for her hard work and friendly attitude at the Silver...
Silver Slipper workers, guests mourn loss of young mother killed driving home from work
Country superstar Alan Jackson announced Friday that he will perform June 24 in Biloxi at the...
Alan Jackson chasing that neon rainbow to Biloxi for farewell tour
When faced with the guilty verdict, Gary Wallace said, “That day I donated plasma, got...
Biloxi man gets life in prison for girlfriend’s murder in 2019
Biloxi neighbors react to beach-front hotel development
Biloxi neighbors react to potential beach-front hotel development in historic neighborhood

Latest News

Police seized more than 60 dogs and one cat from a Pass Christian home on Monday, said Police...
More than 60 dogs seized from Harrison County home, say police
Strong winds arrive tonight! A wind advisory and a freeze watch are in effect for South...
Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
U.S. lawmakers introduce Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act
‘You can’t get away with murder’: Emmett Till’s family, friends demand justice in ‘55 lynching
Country superstar Alan Jackson announced Friday that he will perform June 24 in Biloxi at the...
Alan Jackson chasing that neon rainbow to Biloxi for farewell tour
Plenty of weather impacts from Friday into Saturday and Sunday. What a busy morning in the...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast