Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates Spring Break

With Spring Break right around the corner, the Hattiesburg Zoo will be having some fun activities families in the community can look forward to.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Starting this Friday, the Hattiesburg Zoo will be kicking off Spring Break with family fun from March 11 - 20.

The zoo will be having activities for visitors such as bounce houses, tie-dye stations and face painting for kids to enjoy. Spring breakers will also be able to enjoy food and beverage specials that will be going on through the week.

“The splash pad will reopen, attractions will be reopen like the ropes course. There will be discounted tickets there and we’re hoping everyone comes out and have a good time. A lot of our activities are directed towards the children such as the tie-dye stations which is a hands-on activity and it’s something you can take home and it can be a memory for you. There’s a lot of learning you can do here and it’s a great time for the people of Hattiesburg,” said Manager of Zoo business operations and Guest Services Demetric Kelly.

Regular zoo admissions will still apply next week, and visitors will still be able to use annual passes for the Spring Break dates.

