Harrison County makes interactive roads maps available to the public

Mapping Harrison County and keeping the public updated and informed. It’s what the county’s interactive map brings to your fingertips every day.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mapping Harrison County and keeping the public updated and informed. It’s what the county’s interactive map brings to your fingertips every day.

“This gives the public and residents information that a road is affected,” said County Road Superintendent Tim Smith. “Yellow means it’s affected, red means it’s closed down.”

Click here to check out the Harrison County Emergency Management Public Information Map.

It’s a simple fix to countywide issues Smith and his road team had as they tried to keep up with miles and miles of road logistics. Now they can load information from six iPads into the big board.

The map’s architect is Harrison County GIS Director Dusty Reed.

“Pretty much it was custom built as needs arose,” he said. “Whatever’s relevant for the situation, is what we try to have on over here.”

The county not only uses this on your day to day road closures and updates, but it can also be used in flooding conditions, fires or any type of issues where roads are impacted. They can also use it in emergency situations, like when a storm threatens, or when sandbag locations open up.

Harrison County also has other interactive map programs available, including one that shows properties and land parcels. View that map at https://geo.co.harrison.ms.us/propertysearch/

