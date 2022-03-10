St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Concerns grow over Americans detained in Russia

Three Americans are detained in Russia. (KTRK/KHOU/RUSSIA 24/GETTY/RUSSIAN FEDERAL CUSTOMS SERVICE/UMMC BASKETBALL CLUB/FACEBOOK/AFPTV/KREMLIN/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The invasion of Ukraine is impacting efforts to secure the release of three U.S. citizens being held in Russia.

Putin’s attack on Ukraine is making these complicated situations even more difficult.

There are new concerns about the condition of these Americans being detained inside an increasingly isolated Russia, and pressure is mounting for Russian President Vladimir Putin to release them.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas said she’s working with the Biden administration on the case of American basketball star Brittney Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who Lee said she believes has been held in Russia for about a month on drug-smuggling charges. Authorities in Russia claimed cannabis oil was discovered in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

One of the last pictures of Griner posted before she left for Moscow was from the TWA Hotel at JFK Airport in mid-February.

There are concerns that she'll be used as a pawn. (Source: CNN/Getty Images/Russian Federal Customs Service/pool/KREMLIN/KHOU/Instagram/Debbie Jackson)

Four days later, she is not seen in photos of her team’s game.

Analysts told CNN Griner was traveling to Russia to play in a Russian league during the WNBA’s off-season because she can make more money there.

Lee said, “It is clear that Putin chooses to hold American citizens as pawns. … Their lives are in jeopardy. Their health is in jeopardy. We don’t know whether they’ll make it.”

The parents of former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed said they are very worried about his health.

They said their son just called them Wednesday morning and said that he’s been coughing up blood.

“He called and could barely talk,” said Joey Reed, Trevor Reed’s father. “Some sort of accident, and he believes he might have broken a rib. So now he has shooting, stabbing pains in his chest.”

The United States has upped the pressure on Russia as Ukrainians flee. (CNN, POOL, NATO TV, DoD, Russia 24, Twitter, Ukrainian State Emergency Service)

Reed’s family spoke with President Joe Biden by phone Tuesday, and they say the president vowed to do all he can, to get their son out.

Trevor Reed was detained in 2019 and sentenced to prison for endangering the lives of Russian police officers after a night of drinking, Russian authorities say, charges that Reed’s family and U.S. officials deny.

Another former U.S. Marine, Paul Whelan, has been jailed in Russia since 2018 on espionage charges, charges that he and U.S. officials refute.

The Biden team says it’s working for the release of Griner, Reed and Whelan.

With the war in Ukraine raging and tensions boiling between Washington and Moscow, “it’s going to be very difficult. Our diplomatic relationships with Russia are nonexistent at the moment,” said Rep. John Garamendi, D – Texas.

Analyst Phil Mudd said one possible bargaining chip is if the U.S. has Russian prisoners who Putin wants back.

“The question is whether we have enough to trade for three Americans, but a deal’s a deal and Putin is going to be ready to make a deal if we do have Russians that he wants,” he said. “I don’t see why it’s worth avoiding a negotiation just because we’re at war.”

Paul Whelan’s family is asking for his freedom to be part of Russian concessions, for the possible removal of sanctions leveled against Russia.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on that detail.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body found inside an abandoned, burned car in Vancleave is being investigated as a possible...
Body found inside burned car in Vancleave
Morgan Bennett is being remembered for her hard work and friendly attitude at the Silver...
Silver Slipper workers, guests mourn loss of young mother killed driving home from work
Country superstar Alan Jackson announced Friday that he will perform June 24 in Biloxi at the...
Alan Jackson chasing that neon rainbow to Biloxi for farewell tour
When faced with the guilty verdict, Gary Wallace said, “That day I donated plasma, got...
Biloxi man gets life in prison for girlfriend’s murder in 2019
Biloxi neighbors react to beach-front hotel development
Biloxi neighbors react to potential beach-front hotel development in historic neighborhood

Latest News

Washington Metropolitan Police place crime scene tape around the outside of The Parthenon, a...
SUV crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area; 2 women reportedly dead
Super Nintendo Land will be opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.
Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023
Generic Instagram app image.
Scammers attempting to steal Instagram passwords, email logins
Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian offensive widens as US imposes new trade sanctions