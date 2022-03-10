St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

College freshman dies from accidental fall in Mexico during spring break trip

Eighteen-year-old Aiden Nevarez’s death has left fellow Arizona State students and friends grieving the unexpected loss.
By Briana Whitney and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A college freshman at Arizona State University died on a spring break trip to Mexico after an accidental fall.

Aiden Nevarez, 18, reportedly fell near a hotel in Cabo where a cement area looked to be surrounded by greenery but instead it was tops of palms trees with a 20-foot drop on the other side.

“It almost looks like it’s just a shrub or a bush and the little wall that’s there is about knee height,” said Jake Reithinger, Nevarez’s friend who was also on the trip.

The college student’s death has left fellow ASU students and friends grieving with the unexpected loss, as reported by Arizona’s Family.

When asked to describe Nevarez, his friends say it was happiness and gratitude.

“The day before we went to Cabo, he pulled me aside and said, ‘Jack, we have the best lives ever. I couldn’t imagine my life a different way,’” said his best friend and roommate Jack Fitzgerald.

Nevarez’s death was ruled accidental, according to the death certificate. It did not specify if he had drugs or alcohol in his system.

Four of Nevarez’s friends were in Cabo when that tragic incident happened, and they say there was nobody like him. The community is rallying together to bring his body home so his family can lay him to rest.

Currently, a GoFundMe has raised thousands of dollars with the goal of getting Nevarez’s body brought back to Arizona and to help with expenses for the family during this time.

“It gives you hope for the future, that there are good people and that people do care,” said Andrew Weekley, one of Nevarez’s friends.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body found inside an abandoned, burned car in Vancleave is being investigated as a possible...
Body found inside burned car in Vancleave
Morgan Bennett is being remembered for her hard work and friendly attitude at the Silver...
Silver Slipper workers, guests mourn loss of young mother killed driving home from work
Country superstar Alan Jackson announced Friday that he will perform June 24 in Biloxi at the...
Alan Jackson chasing that neon rainbow to Biloxi for farewell tour
When faced with the guilty verdict, Gary Wallace said, “That day I donated plasma, got...
Biloxi man gets life in prison for girlfriend’s murder in 2019
Biloxi neighbors react to beach-front hotel development
Biloxi neighbors react to potential beach-front hotel development in historic neighborhood

Latest News

Super Nintendo Land will be opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.
Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023
Washington Metropolitan Police place crime scene tape around the outside of The Parthenon, a...
SUV crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area; 2 women reportedly dead
Generic Instagram app image.
Scammers attempting to steal Instagram passwords, email logins
Detectives found additional human remains buried in a shallow grave Friday morning as they...
Authorities identify human remains found in gator’s mouth in Florida, find additional remains
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian offensive widens as US imposes new trade sanctions