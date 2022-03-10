St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

4 in 10 people missed work due to omicron surge, survey finds

More than 4 in 10 Americans called off work during the omicron COVID-19 surge.
More than 4 in 10 Americans called off work during the omicron COVID-19 surge.(Pavel Daniyuk via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Concerns about COVID-19 caused more than 40% of workers to miss work amid the omicron surge, and it had some negative repercussions on their families.

That’s according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey involving about 1,500 adults.

Survey results showed low-income workers were even more likely to report missing work due to omicron. About six in 10 low-income workers said they had to call out sick – and less than a third said they got paid sick leave.

Nearly 30% of low-income workers said they went to work with COVID symptoms or after being exposed because they couldn’t afford to take time off.

More than a quarter of parents said they had to miss work because they had a child in quarantine or online learning.

Missing work had negative effects at home, especially on low-income workers. A quarter of them who had to miss work due to COVID said it had a “major impact” on the family stress level and finances.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chief Daren Freeman said after officers observed the home, they came back with a search...
Couple charged with animal cruelty after 69 dogs, 1 cat seized from Pass Christian home
A body found inside an abandoned, burned car in Vancleave is being investigated as a possible...
Body found inside burned car in Vancleave
Country superstar Alan Jackson announced Friday that he will perform June 24 in Biloxi at the...
Alan Jackson chasing that neon rainbow to Biloxi for farewell tour
Michael Wilson
MDOC Commissioner gives update on how two-time murderer Michael Wilson escaped from CMCF, who may have helped
Morgan Bennett is being remembered for her hard work and friendly attitude at the Silver...
Silver Slipper workers, guests mourn loss of young mother killed driving home from work

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 3.12.22
Freeze tonight
A man walks through Church Street Marketplace during a snowstorm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in...
Late winter storm bringing snow to US South, Northeast
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russia strikes near Ukraine’s capital; mosque reported hit
The Russian request announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its deputy U.N. ambassador...
US accuses Russia of using UN council for disinformation
Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker is joining other lawmakers in Poland to talk about assess the...
Sen. Wicker among lawmakers traveling to Poland to assess security situation