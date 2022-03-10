St. Jude Dream Home
121 school districts to receive online tutoring services at no cost

(Gustavo Fring | Pexels)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 100 school districts statewide are receiving online tutoring services at no cost.

Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced its plans to use $10.7 million in federal emergency relief funds to purchase the services.

Tutoring services in math and English Language Arts will be available to grades 3-12.

The tutoring services will be live, online, and available 24/7 with a live person.

Teachers and administrators will access real-time data through a data dashboard to assign activities, monitor student progress, and schedule one-on-one or small group tutoring sessions during the school day.

Parents may also schedule tutorial services for their child(ren) after school and on the weekend.

These services will also be available for English learners and students with special needs.

“Besides giving educators more tools to manage instruction and gauge students’ needs and progress, these tutoring services allow parents and students to get help with homework from a tutor any time of the day,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

Online training and support sessions for teachers, administrators, parents, and students in participating districts will start in the coming weeks.

All districts will begin receiving personalized training by the end of the month. ESSER III funds cover the costs of the tutoring services until Sept. 30, 2024.

Paper, a company that provides on-demand educational support, will be providing online tutoring services.

