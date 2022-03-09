WATCH: Thieves smash stolen truck into store, steal ATM

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement in Copiah County is seeking two men accused of stealing an ATM after smashing into a store.

The incident happened after 2:30 a.m. on February 16 at Stuckey’s.

Deputies arrived at the store after the alarm had gone off notifying them of the burglary.

Upon arriving, they found the storefront smashed and an ATM missing.

Surveillance video shows the truck slamming into the front of the store, knocking out the windows.

The two men inside then rush into the store, grab the ATM and load it into the back of the truck.

Deputies later discovered the truck, a Ford F-150, was also stolen.

If you know where the suspects of this crime may be, call Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

