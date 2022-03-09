St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

WATCH: Thieves smash stolen truck into store, steal ATM

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement in Copiah County is seeking two men accused of stealing an ATM after smashing into a store.

The incident happened after 2:30 a.m. on February 16 at Stuckey’s.

Deputies arrived at the store after the alarm had gone off notifying them of the burglary.

Upon arriving, they found the storefront smashed and an ATM missing.

Surveillance video shows the truck slamming into the front of the store, knocking out the windows.

The two men inside then rush into the store, grab the ATM and load it into the back of the truck.

Deputies later discovered the truck, a Ford F-150, was also stolen.

If you know where the suspects of this crime may be, call Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body found inside an abandoned, burned car in Vancleave is being investigated as a possible...
Body found inside burned car in Vancleave
Morgan Bennett is being remembered for her hard work and friendly attitude at the Silver...
Silver Slipper workers, guests mourn loss of young mother killed driving home from work
Country superstar Alan Jackson announced Friday that he will perform June 24 in Biloxi at the...
Alan Jackson chasing that neon rainbow to Biloxi for farewell tour
When faced with the guilty verdict, Gary Wallace said, “That day I donated plasma, got...
Biloxi man gets life in prison for girlfriend’s murder in 2019
Biloxi neighbors react to beach-front hotel development
Biloxi neighbors react to potential beach-front hotel development in historic neighborhood

Latest News

Police seized more than 60 dogs and one cat from a Pass Christian home on Monday, said Police...
More than 60 dogs seized from Harrison County home, say police
Strong winds arrive tonight! A wind advisory and a freeze watch are in effect for South...
Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
U.S. lawmakers introduce Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act
‘You can’t get away with murder’: Emmett Till’s family, friends demand justice in ‘55 lynching
Country superstar Alan Jackson announced Friday that he will perform June 24 in Biloxi at the...
Alan Jackson chasing that neon rainbow to Biloxi for farewell tour
Plenty of weather impacts from Friday into Saturday and Sunday. What a busy morning in the...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast