South Mississippi students compete at the Region VI Science & Engineering Fair

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday, more than 100 students from 1st grade all the way to seniors in high school competed at the Region VI Science & Engineering Fair. It’s the first time in two years kids have been able to have their projects seen and judged in person due to COVID-19.

For some, it’s the pinnacle. For others, it could be just the beginning.

“We have a good contention of 1st through 6th graders. We always have the most out of that group. The 7-12th, they’re being judged today but they’re also being judged to go to state. 1st through 6th, this is where they stop. 7th-12th, they can progress to state, and we also can choose one to go to international,” said David Sliman, Director of the Region VI Science & Engineering Fair.

This year’s Region VI Science & Engineering Fair was held at the USM Gulf Coast Research Laboratory Marine Education Center in Ocean Springs.

You can see a complete list of the winners at https://sciencefair.usm.edu/

Those 7th-12th grade winners will head to the Mississippi State Science Fair set for April 1 at USM in Hattiesburg. The International Science Fair will be held on May 9-13 in Atlanta, Georgia.

