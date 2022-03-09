St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

South Mississippi students compete at the Region VI Science & Engineering Fair

For the first time in two years, kids were able to have their projects seen and judged in person at the Region VI Science & Engineering Fair.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday, more than 100 students from 1st grade all the way to seniors in high school competed at the Region VI Science & Engineering Fair. It’s the first time in two years kids have been able to have their projects seen and judged in person due to COVID-19.

For some, it’s the pinnacle. For others, it could be just the beginning.

“We have a good contention of 1st through 6th graders. We always have the most out of that group. The 7-12th, they’re being judged today but they’re also being judged to go to state. 1st through 6th, this is where they stop. 7th-12th, they can progress to state, and we also can choose one to go to international,” said David Sliman, Director of the Region VI Science & Engineering Fair.

This year’s Region VI Science & Engineering Fair was held at the USM Gulf Coast Research Laboratory Marine Education Center in Ocean Springs.

You can see a complete list of the winners at https://sciencefair.usm.edu/

Those 7th-12th grade winners will head to the Mississippi State Science Fair set for April 1 at USM in Hattiesburg. The International Science Fair will be held on May 9-13 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Waveland are investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a dump truck that...
Police: 27-year-old motorcycle driver killed in crash with dump truck
The film tells the story of late funeral home owner Jerry O'Keefe and his over-the-top lawyer...
New film to tell story of landmark case involving Coast funeral home and former Biloxi mayor
Mississippi's State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who led the Magnolia State through the...
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Dobbs set to resign
Johana Suarez.
Bond denied for woman accused of running over, killing boyfriend on I-10
FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first...
Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback

Latest News

Circle K gas station in Biloxi on March 03, 2022
Soaring gas prices affecting area businesses
Mississippi State Baseball
Fans pack MGM Park to see the defending national champion Bulldogs
Dalton Caudell (left), Brandi Caudell (center), and Dominick Grindle were arrested Tuesday...
Four arrested after D’Iberville shooting
Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened along Highway 21 at Marino Road early...
Moss Point PD investigate shooting
Mississippi educators discuss current teacher pay raise legislation
Mississippi educators discuss current teacher pay raise legislation