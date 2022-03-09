Lawmakers send several bills to conference in an attempt to find compromise

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s no secret that the House and Senate aren’t always on the same page. And we’re to the point in the legislative session where they’re forced to either agree or send bills to what’s known as conference.

That’s where they work on finding compromise.

There’s still a question mark over what will happen with alcohol distribution in Mississippi. If the Senate gets its way, it will involve a new ABC warehouse. The House has other ideas.

“The bill that the House has passed, two years in a row would basically remove the government from that business,” said Rep. Trey Lamar, House Ways and Means Chairman. “And so therefore, we would no longer be in the business. Private companies with GM build their own warehouses, spend their own private dollars on warehousing and shipping and all of that of the product.”

“They’re already having problems and issues with distributed liquor, keeping liquor, identifying the right liquors inside of the warehouse that they currently have,” noted Rep. Chris Bell. “You have restaurants that have complained, you have liquor stores who have been complaining about the way ABC does business, and it’s time to put them out of business.”

The House changed the Senate bill, replacing it with that privatization language. Now, they’re sending it to conference in an attempt to work out a deal.

Another proposal going to conference could improve access to healthcare for some rural Mississippians.

“Allowing five pilot freestanding ERs to be built in counties where there’s no, where there’s not a currently an emergency room,” said Rep. Sam Mims, Public Health and Human Services Chairman.

The bill would allow for the Department of Health to license up to five of those ERs. Right now, seven counties don’t have an ER at all.

“You’re talking about hunters falling out of tree stands, snake bites, car wrecks, the things that happen all the time in communities, where you don’t want to have to travel 25 or 30 minutes to get to a hospital that might be life and death,” noted Ryan Kelly, Mississippi Rural Health Association Executive Director. “So, at least in a freestanding emergency room model, they would have to be open 24 hours a day, they have to be outside of 15 miles from the nearest hospital.”

Both of those bills are subject to more debate after the conference committees finish negotiations.

Other bills headed for an attempt at negotiations include raises for state troopers that could bump starting pay to more than 48-thousand and a pathway to restoring the ballot initiative process.

