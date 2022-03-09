St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Lawmakers send several bills to conference in an attempt to find compromise

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s no secret that the House and Senate aren’t always on the same page. And we’re to the point in the legislative session where they’re forced to either agree or send bills to what’s known as conference.

That’s where they work on finding compromise.

There’s still a question mark over what will happen with alcohol distribution in Mississippi. If the Senate gets its way, it will involve a new ABC warehouse. The House has other ideas.

“The bill that the House has passed, two years in a row would basically remove the government from that business,” said Rep. Trey Lamar, House Ways and Means Chairman. “And so therefore, we would no longer be in the business. Private companies with GM build their own warehouses, spend their own private dollars on warehousing and shipping and all of that of the product.”

“They’re already having problems and issues with distributed liquor, keeping liquor, identifying the right liquors inside of the warehouse that they currently have,” noted Rep. Chris Bell. “You have restaurants that have complained, you have liquor stores who have been complaining about the way ABC does business, and it’s time to put them out of business.”

The House changed the Senate bill, replacing it with that privatization language. Now, they’re sending it to conference in an attempt to work out a deal.

Another proposal going to conference could improve access to healthcare for some rural Mississippians.

“Allowing five pilot freestanding ERs to be built in counties where there’s no, where there’s not a currently an emergency room,” said Rep. Sam Mims, Public Health and Human Services Chairman.

The bill would allow for the Department of Health to license up to five of those ERs. Right now, seven counties don’t have an ER at all.

“You’re talking about hunters falling out of tree stands, snake bites, car wrecks, the things that happen all the time in communities, where you don’t want to have to travel 25 or 30 minutes to get to a hospital that might be life and death,” noted Ryan Kelly, Mississippi Rural Health Association Executive Director. “So, at least in a freestanding emergency room model, they would have to be open 24 hours a day, they have to be outside of 15 miles from the nearest hospital.”

Both of those bills are subject to more debate after the conference committees finish negotiations.

Other bills headed for an attempt at negotiations include raises for state troopers that could bump starting pay to more than 48-thousand and a pathway to restoring the ballot initiative process.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Waveland are investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a dump truck that...
Police: 27-year-old motorcycle driver killed in crash with dump truck
The film tells the story of late funeral home owner Jerry O'Keefe and his over-the-top lawyer...
New film to tell story of landmark case involving Coast funeral home and former Biloxi mayor
Mississippi's State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who led the Magnolia State through the...
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Dobbs set to resign
Johana Suarez.
Bond denied for woman accused of running over, killing boyfriend on I-10
FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first...
Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback

Latest News

Circle K gas station in Biloxi on March 03, 2022
Soaring gas prices affecting area businesses
Mississippi State Baseball
Fans pack MGM Park to see the defending national champion Bulldogs
Dalton Caudell (left), Brandi Caudell (center), and Dominick Grindle were arrested Tuesday...
Four arrested after D’Iberville shooting
Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened along Highway 21 at Marino Road early...
Moss Point PD investigate shooting
Mississippi educators discuss current teacher pay raise legislation
Mississippi educators discuss current teacher pay raise legislation