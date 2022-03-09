St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Four arrested after D’Iberville shooting

Dalton Caudell (left), Brandi Caudell (center), and Dominick Grindle were arrested Tuesday...
Dalton Caudell (left), Brandi Caudell (center), and Dominick Grindle were arrested Tuesday after a shooting in D'Iberville sent one person to the hospital.(Harrison County jail)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people are in custody after a shooting in D’Iberville sent one person to the hospital.

Police announced the arrest of 21-year old Dalton Caudell and a juvenile suspect, both of St. Martin, each on charges of aggravated assault.

Additionally, 43-year-old Brandi Caudell of St. Martin and 18-year-old Dominick Grindle of Biloxi were arrested on charges of accessory after the fact.

Around 12:45 a.m., police responded to the Murphy gas station on Sangani Boulevard to the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers located two people in the parking lot, one of whom was suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify the suspects as Dalton and a juvenile suspect, who WLOX is choosing not to identify at this time.

Police identified Dalton’s mother Brandi Caudell as the driver of the vehicle used to flee from the scene. It was later determined Grindle took the three from Biloxi to their residence in St. Martin after the shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dalton and the juvenile suspect were booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $300,000 bond pending an initial appearance. Brandi Caudell and Grindle were booked on a $150,000 bond set by Judge Albert Fountain.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Waveland are investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a dump truck that...
Police: 27-year-old motorcycle driver killed in crash with dump truck
The film tells the story of late funeral home owner Jerry O'Keefe and his over-the-top lawyer...
New film to tell story of landmark case involving Coast funeral home and former Biloxi mayor
Mississippi's State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who led the Magnolia State through the...
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Dobbs set to resign
Johana Suarez.
Bond denied for woman accused of running over, killing boyfriend on I-10
FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first...
Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback

Latest News

Circle K gas station in Biloxi on March 03, 2022
Soaring gas prices affecting area businesses
Mississippi State Baseball
Fans pack MGM Park to see the defending national champion Bulldogs
Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened along Highway 21 at Marino Road early...
Moss Point PD investigate shooting
Mississippi educators discuss current teacher pay raise legislation
Mississippi educators discuss current teacher pay raise legislation