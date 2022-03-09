Four arrested after D’Iberville shooting

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people are in custody after a shooting in D’Iberville sent one person to the hospital.

Police announced the arrest of 21-year old Dalton Caudell and a juvenile suspect, both of St. Martin, each on charges of aggravated assault.

Additionally, 43-year-old Brandi Caudell of St. Martin and 18-year-old Dominick Grindle of Biloxi were arrested on charges of accessory after the fact.

Around 12:45 a.m., police responded to the Murphy gas station on Sangani Boulevard to the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers located two people in the parking lot, one of whom was suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify the suspects as Dalton and a juvenile suspect, who WLOX is choosing not to identify at this time.

Police identified Dalton’s mother Brandi Caudell as the driver of the vehicle used to flee from the scene. It was later determined Grindle took the three from Biloxi to their residence in St. Martin after the shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dalton and the juvenile suspect were booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $300,000 bond pending an initial appearance. Brandi Caudell and Grindle were booked on a $150,000 bond set by Judge Albert Fountain.

