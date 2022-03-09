Fans pack MGM Park to see the defending national champion Bulldogs

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - College baseball and cowbells came to the Coast as fans packed MGM Park in Biloxi, driving for hours to see the Diamond Dawgs.

“I love to watch the games,” said Carolyn Dearman. “They are so important and we watch them all. My daughter and I live together down in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. We watch all the ball games. It’s the most important part of the day.”

The Bulldogs were crowned college baseball national champions last season, for the first time in program history. Now that supporters have seen the mountaintop, expectations are raised.

“I’ve been a Bulldog fan for a long time,” said Billy Burkes. “I look forward to it. We will come back. This will be a good year for us.”

Two hours before the first pitch, ticket office officials said they were sold out of tickets for seats. Only 20 tickets remained for folks choosing to stand.

“State fans have been waiting on that national championship for one thousand years and it finally happened,” said David Clark. “So I don’t think it matters if it’s on the Coast or in Jackson or Southaven, or wherever it is. It’s been a big deal for us.”

The Bulldogs entered Tuesday’s matchup looking to end a 2-game skid and climb above .500. Despite the shaky start to the 2022 campaign, State’s faithful followers are optimistic about this squad’s future.

“I think we proved last year that you can lose a few games and still win a national championship and still make a lot of good memories,” Clark said.

The Bulldogs will take on the Red Raiders again Wednesday night in the second game of the mid-week series. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

