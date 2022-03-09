St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Day care operator charged in infant’s death after she left 9 kids unsupervised, police say

Police arrest day care operator after infant dies
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Police arrested a Missouri child care operator following the death of an infant that investigators said was in her care.

KY3 reports 47-year-old Deborah Lundstrom of Springfield operated the home daycare that officers responded to on March 2 after receiving a report of an 8-month-old boy not breathing.

Officers performed CPR on the infant until first responders arrived. The child later died at a Springfield hospital.

Investigators say Lundstrom left her home for approximately 12 minutes to go to a high school, leaving all nine children unsupervised. Investigators say she placed the infant, along with several other children, into car seats before she left.

Lundstrom told investigators her 18-year-old daughter was home during that time. However, the daughter told officers she had gone to a park with her boyfriend and was not home.

Police said Deborah Lundstrom, 47, operated the home day care.
Police said Deborah Lundstrom, 47, operated the home day care.(KY3)

The Greene County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy. The autopsy states the cause of death as asphyxiation, with the doctor saying the car seat chest clip may have prevented the baby boy from breathing. According to the doctor who performed the autopsy, it did not appear the baby boy died of an assault.

In Missouri, a child care facility can be run without a license. However, it can only care for six children or less. Police said Lundstrom was caring for nine children at her day care.

Neighbor Dirk Rowe knew Lundstrom ran a day care but says he never saw kids outside the house.

“I think she may have mentioned it,” Rowe said. “I’ve spoken to her maybe two or three times over the two years we’ve lived here, so I think she’s mentioned it before.”

Rowe said he didn’t expect anything like this to happen two doors down from him.

“It’s always shocking when something like this happens,” Rowe explained. “It’s a quiet neighborhood. We enjoy being here. We enjoy the neighbors. I’m surprised this would happen here.”

Lundstrom faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, eight counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and operating a child care facility without a license.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Caudell (left), Brandi Caudell (center), and Dominick Grindle were arrested Tuesday...
Four arrested after D’Iberville shooting
Police are asking for assistance from the public to help solve the murder of a 19-year-old who...
19-year-old identified as victim in fatal Moss Point shooting
Kevin Michael Sykes, 31, is charged with kidnapping after authorities say he refused to let a...
Sheriff: Man charged with kidnapping in George County after holding woman captive
Mississippi State won Game One of the Hancock Whitney Classic, 11-5, on Tuesday night against...
Wednesday’s Mississippi State, Texas Tech game moved up due to rain
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage

Latest News

FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Judge denies motion to dismiss Jussie Smollett conviction
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea testing new ICBMs, US says, warns more coming
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange,...
Stocks slip, oil prices turn lower as uncertainty continues
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Russians keep pressure on Mariupol after hospital attack
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season