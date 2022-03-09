Cool, damp & breezy tonight

We did not warm up much today; highs have stayed in the upper 40s to low 50s. Scattered showers are likely for the rest of the afternoon, especially along the coast. Scattered showers will continue tonight into the pre-dawn hours Thursday. Temperatures will stay steady or drop slightly into the mid and upper 40s.

Most of the rain will move out by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be sunny and mild. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. We’ll warm up into the mid 70s on Friday ahead of a cold front. This front will bring scattered showers and storms by Friday evening.

Much cooler air will move in by Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop near 40. We’ll only reach the low 50s by Saturday afternoon. It will be sunny and windy. It’s getting down right cold Saturday night, and we’ll drop into the low 30s by Sunday. A light freeze will be possible. Sunday will be cool and sunny with highs near 60.

