St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Cool, damp & breezy tonight

Cold, damp & breezy tonight, warmer tomorrow
By Carrie Duncan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We did not warm up much today; highs have stayed in the upper 40s to low 50s. Scattered showers are likely for the rest of the afternoon, especially along the coast. Scattered showers will continue tonight into the pre-dawn hours Thursday. Temperatures will stay steady or drop slightly into the mid and upper 40s.

Most of the rain will move out by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be sunny and mild. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. We’ll warm up into the mid 70s on Friday ahead of a cold front. This front will bring scattered showers and storms by Friday evening.

Much cooler air will move in by Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop near 40. We’ll only reach the low 50s by Saturday afternoon. It will be sunny and windy. It’s getting down right cold Saturday night, and we’ll drop into the low 30s by Sunday. A light freeze will be possible. Sunday will be cool and sunny with highs near 60.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Caudell (left), Brandi Caudell (center), and Dominick Grindle were arrested Tuesday...
Four arrested after D’Iberville shooting
Police in Waveland are investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a dump truck that...
Police: 27-year-old motorcycle driver killed in crash with dump truck
Police are asking for assistance from the public to help solve the murder of a 19-year-old who...
19-year-old identified as victim in fatal Moss Point shooting
The film tells the story of late funeral home owner Jerry O'Keefe and his over-the-top lawyer...
New film to tell story of landmark case involving Coast funeral home and former Biloxi mayor
Johana Suarez.
Bond denied for woman accused of running over, killing boyfriend on I-10

Latest News

Cold, damp & breezy
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
Cool, breezy & damp today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Showers likely along the coast. Big cool down coming this weekend.
Taylor's Wednesday GMM First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Showers and storms possible overnight