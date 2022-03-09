Bayou View Elementary has student-led collection for Ukraine

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It takes a lot of teamwork to have a drive, and Bayou View Elementary has all hands on deck to make its “Giving to Ukraine” effort a success.

It takes all hearts on deck as well.

The inspiration was a letter from fifth-grade student Brynlee Walker to her principal Tess Lawrence.

“Today and tomorrow, people in Ukraine need help from the war,” she wrote in her letter. “How can we help them? Can we do a fundraiser and ship them the items to Ukraine?”

That’s all it took; Lawrence was all in.

“We can’t do one for everything, but this one really spoke to my heart because it came from a child’s heart,” Lawrence said. “And Brynlee, just through her words, you could tell she was really touched by what was going on.”

Brynlee was moved by the horrific images from the region on television every night.

“It makes me sad and I want to help a lot,” she said. “Because they are all sad and down and they are all scared and they don’t know what to do next.”

Just like everyone else, she’s confused.

“I’m wondering why they started this because it doesn’t quite make sense,” she said.

Brynlee said she’s worried about what this means for her own safety.

“I’m a little scared if they will come over to America,” she said. “I have faith, but I’m still scared.”

The collection drive is being organized by the school’s PTA president Alina Goldin, who knows the need and the region personally.

“My parents, my grandparents, everybody – my sister and I – were all born there and decided to immigrate in 1989 from Belarus because my parents wanted us to have a better life,” she said.

The scenes on television frighten her as well.

“You know, I think about this and I stay up late at night because we could still be over there,” Goldin said.

The effects are far-reaching.

“This could happen at any point at any time,” Goldin added. “And we need to have a giving heart. If we have the ability to reach out into our community and ask for these small items, they’ll make a big difference.”

The school continues to need first-aid items and toiletries. The drive is scheduled through Friday but could be extended.

The supplies will be taken to Atlanta, which will be shipped and distributed to those in need.

