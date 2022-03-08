Women in Construction awarded $100k grant

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During ‘Women in Construction’ week on Tuesday, the Alabama-based Regions Foundation provided one Biloxi program with a hefty check of support.

The nonprofit donated $100,000 to the Moore Community House’s Women in Construction Program, which provides women with trade skills at no cost, as well as childcare and transportation assistance.

“These are occupations where women can make more money, but they are far too underrepresented,” Moore Community House Executive Director Carol Burnett said. “And Regions Foundation is helping Women in Construction change that.”

“It’s making somebody that didn’t know anything about the construction industry, which is typically male-dominated, giving them the opportunity to make it,” Regions Bank Market Executive Chase Maxwell said. “Whether it’s helping them get certain licenses to operate machinery or learning OSHA requirements, it gives them the chance.”

Graduate Brianna Crusoe left her job at a casino to pursue the program.

As a single mom of two, she took up the electrical trade to support her family.

“This program changed my life drastically,” she said during a speech.

She now works at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport where she is the only woman on her job site.

“I’m stepping into a man’s type of job. And, you know, it can be stressful,” she told WLOX. “But I don’t just work for myself. I work for other women. Like, every time I clock in, it’s not just for me. I am doing a milestone or getting over a hurdle for these women in the future.”

According to Program Director Ruth Mazara, women make up about half of Mississippi’s workforce, but about two-thirds are only making around minimum wage.

“The Regions Foundation’s support will help the Women in Construction Program continue our mission,” Mazara said. “Right now, there’s a high demand for these careers in the industry, and they provide high wages. So, it’s a win-win for both the industry, the economy and the women and their families.”

