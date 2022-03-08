St. Jude Dream Home
Wiggins man sentenced to 5 years in prison on child porn charge

court gavel
court gavel(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - A Wiggins man will spend 5 years in prison for transporting child pornography and a Tuesday morning sentencing hearing.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Charles Ezekiel Spangler was identified by the FBI when they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he uploaded child pornography via the internet to his Tumblr account in June of 2018.

Spangler pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 2, 2021.

Spangler faced up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine but was sentenced to 5 years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release. Restitution to the victims was also ordered.

