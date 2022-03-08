St. Jude Dream Home
Long-time Gautier business opens in Biloxi, hiring now

The new building has an interior private office design, high ceilings, ergonomic seating, standing desks, dual monitors, state-of-the-art video conferencing.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A long-time Gautier business closed its doors after 37 years and reopened in Biloxi.

Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich helped cut the ribbon Tuesday morning at Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS).

ELS owns and operates a network of manufactured home communities, RV resorts, campgrounds and marinas across the country.

The new Biloxi facility will serve as a Member Services Department for its 82 campgrounds.

“Our customers can’t wait to camp this summer, and our agents here are ready to take their calls and make those reservations at the campgrounds this summer,” Senior Vice President Dan Perlis said. “So, it’s a really exciting time.”

The new building features an interior private office design, high ceilings, ergonomic seating, standing desks, dual monitors, a spacious kitchen area, state-of-the-art video conferencing and a training room.

It was redesigned and renovated into a state-of-the-art workplace environment amid the pandemic.

“We’d hoped to get in a little bit sooner, but I mean, it was definitely worth the wait,” Contact Center Operations Manager Pazjon Brown said. “Once you see the location, the inside of the office, you’ll absolutely love it.”

ELS is also hosting a job fair on Friday and Saturday with on-site interviews.

Management is looking to hire about 25 people for positions ranging from customer service and reservations to financial services.

The new building features an interior private office design, high ceilings, ergonomic seating, standing desks, dual monitors, a spacious kitchen area, state-of-the-art video conferencing and a training room.(WLOX)

