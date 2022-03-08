St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Drag racing crash claims life of unborn child

Tyler Hammond & Meko Lamar
Tyler Hammond & Meko Lamar(Oxford Police Dept.)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Two 19-year-olds are facing charges after being accused of drag racing and crashing into a vehicle injuring the driver and killing her unborn child.

Oxford police say they responded to a crash early Sunday morning on West Jackson Avenue near McDonald’s.

A silver Chevrolet Camaro struck a maroon Dodge Caravan. The pregnant female driver of the Caravan was pulled from the vehicle and taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital then flown to Regional One in Memphis and in critical condition. The woman’s unborn child was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to police.

Investigators determined that the driver of the Camaro, Meko Lamar, and another vehicle driven by Tyler Hammond, both of Como, Mississippi, were drag racing on West Jackson Avenue. Police say Hammond fled the scene after the crash.

Lamar is charged with homicide of an unborn child while in the commission of a misdemeanor and drag racing. Hammond is charged with felony fleeing and drag racing.

Lamar is behind bars on a $150,000 bond and Hammond’s is $50,000.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Dalton Caudell (left), Brandi Caudell (center), and Dominick Grindle were arrested Tuesday...
Four arrested after D’Iberville shooting
Police are asking for assistance from the public to help solve the murder of a 19-year-old who...
19-year-old identified as victim in fatal Moss Point shooting
Kevin Michael Sykes, 31, is charged with kidnapping after authorities say he refused to let a...
Sheriff: Man charged with kidnapping in George County after holding woman captive
Mississippi State won Game One of the Hancock Whitney Classic, 11-5, on Tuesday night against...
Wednesday’s Mississippi State, Texas Tech game moved up due to rain
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage

Latest News

Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Two arrested during Tennessee-Ole Miss game scheduled in court in March
After a cloudy start, it's nice to see some sunshine again. Wetter tomorrow and tomorrow night...
Wesley's Thursday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
A bill advancing in Mississippi says anyone could cite religious objections to avoid a public...
Mississippi advances bill against COVID vaccine mandates
Passenger rail service’s comeback on the Gulf Coast is potentially right around the corner, and...
With latest Amtrak hearing delayed, Coast cities eagerly waiting to start depot renovations
Ukranian native Dmytro Furdak has been keeping us updated from Kyiv. Here's the latest on...
LIVE: Ukrainian native gives update from Kyiv as Russia continues its assault