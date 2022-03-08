St. Jude Dream Home
Showers and storms possible overnight

Storms moving out, cool Wednesday, warmer Thursday & Friday, cold this weekend
By Carrie Duncan and Taylor Graham
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We saw some heavy showers and strong storms overnight. We will still see some scattered showers through Wednesday. We’ll cool down again on Wednesday morning into the 50s. We’ll likely stay in the 50s through Wednesday afternoon. More showers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Most of the rain will exit by Thursday morning, and we’ll see more sunshine. It’s going to be warmer with highs in the low 70s.

Friday will be warm with highs in the low to mid 70s.

However, a strong cold front will move in by Friday night, bringing showers and storms. We’re also going to cool down dramatically. By Saturday, highs will only reach the low 50s. A light freeze is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

