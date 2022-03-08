St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Coca-Cola announces it will suspend business in Russia

Coca-Cola has announced it will suspend business in Russia.
Coca-Cola has announced it will suspend business in Russia.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Coca-Cola has announced it is suspending its business in Russia.

The beverage company made the announcement after it faced social media pressure to stop doing business with the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

“Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,” the company said in a news release.

The announcement comes on the same day McDonald’s announced it would temporarily close more than 800 locations in Russia.

Coca-Cola said it is monitoring the situation and will assess its stance on Russia if there are any future developments, stating the company’s overriding hope is for peace in the region.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Caudell (left), Brandi Caudell (center), and Dominick Grindle were arrested Tuesday...
Four arrested after D’Iberville shooting
Police are asking for assistance from the public to help solve the murder of a 19-year-old who...
19-year-old identified as victim in fatal Moss Point shooting
Kevin Michael Sykes, 31, is charged with kidnapping after authorities say he refused to let a...
Sheriff: Man charged with kidnapping in George County after holding woman captive
Mississippi State won Game One of the Hancock Whitney Classic, 11-5, on Tuesday night against...
Wednesday’s Mississippi State, Texas Tech game moved up due to rain
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage

Latest News

The Justice Department has already taken enforcement actions related to more than $8 billion in...
Justice Dept. names prosecutor to go after pandemic fraud
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Judge denies motion to dismiss Jussie Smollett conviction
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea testing new ICBMs, US says, warns more coming
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange,...
Stocks slip, oil prices turn lower as uncertainty continues
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Russians keep pressure on Mariupol after hospital attack