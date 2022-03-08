Bond denied for woman accused of running over, killing boyfriend on I-10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Tuesday denied bond for the Miami woman accused of running over her boyfriend and killing him Sunday on Interstate 10 in Mobile County.

Johana Suarez, 37, who is charged with murder, remains locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail.

An arraignment is set for Thursday.

Prosecutors say they are requesting no bond because she is a flight risk and has no ties to the community.

The state says Suarez has criminal charges out of California that include felony and violent felony offenses. The status of those charges is unclear.

The judge decided to hold her without bond while prosecutors in Alabama work determine if the California case are pending.

Investigators said Henry Hernandez was walking east on I-10 around 5 a.m. Sunday when he was hit by a car driven by Suarez.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told FOX10 the couple was traveling from Miami to California and spent the night in Mississippi. Early Sunday morning, the two hit the road again, but mistakenly drove in the wrong direction, heading east on 1-10.

After an argument, MCSO investigators said, Hernandez voluntarily exited the car with his belongings. Suarez began to drive away, only to turn around, driving west in the eastbound lane to strike him head-on, investigators said. Hernandez died instantly.

Detectives said Suarez drove the car into Hernandez at 73 miles per hour.

