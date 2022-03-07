Waveland advocacy group for abused children nationally recognized

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Hope Haven Children’s Advocacy Center in Waveland hosted an open house Monday in celebration of a milestone.

Hope Haven is one of only 13 children’s advocacy centers in the state. The group works closely with several agencies like the District Attorney, Child Protective Services, and law enforcement to investigate child abuse cases. Last year alone, they served more than 400 children.

“It’s a very brutal job. It’s a tough job. But we take a lot of pride in our work and the end results when we protect these children and see, you know, bad people off the streets,” Executive Director John James said.

Hope Haven celebrated its recent accreditation by the National Children’s Association. James said the special recognition is something every CAC center aims to achieve, and it means the group is reaching the highest standards when it comes to helping abused children.

But they could still use your help.

“Every CAC in Mississippi suffered a 50 percent cut in their budget this year due to federal cuts,” James said. “And while we continue to do our work, we want the public to know that we need their support, either through volunteer efforts or financial support, donations. All of those things help.”

Hope Haven also took time to recognize two law enforcement officers for their hard work throughout 2020 and 2021.

Investigators Jamie Nelson with the Waveland Police Department and Matt Sekinger with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office took home the awards.

