Shuckers banking on big bats in college series to boost baseball in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers are hoping that a successful college series will help launch a successful professional season in Biloxi.

Defending national champion Mississippi State is coming to Biloxi for a two-game series against Texas Tech on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’s interesting to have this be our first run-through for the season when it’s going to be two massive crowds that we’re expecting,” said Garrett Greene, media relations manager and broadcasters for the Shuckers. “But, it’s also an opportunity for us to get people in here as the weather is turning nice before our season gets going and give them a taste of what baseball is like at MGM Park for fans who might not come out and see Shuckers games. And we certainly hope that they have a really good experience here.”

The series, which is put on by the Biloxi Shuckers, could draw the largest attendance of any baseball series this year. For that reason, staff workers are making plans be as efficient as possible while serving the huge crowd expected from both teams.

“For this game, we are going to focus on the essentials and make sure that the crowd is well served because we do have a lot of people,” said Shuckers’ executive chef Edwin Medina. “We are sold out and we have a little bit of space restriction, but we’re going to make it happen.”

Greene is also expecting plenty of media representatives because of the brands both teams bring.

The same two teams played in 2020 and were scheduled to play in 2021, but the series was canceled because of the pandemic.

And the excitement is building to bring it back.

“We had two fantastic crowds in 2020 and so we’re expecting more of the same,” Greene said. “It still should be a Top 25 matchup and the defending national champions coming to town.”

Among the businesses near the park that expect a spillover effect from the crowds is Fly Llama Brewing.

“We’re talking about Tuesday and Wednesday that might have been nothing to write home about,” said owner David Reese. “But we’re talking about a huge deal, a huge boost and shot in the arm for downtown Biloxi and my staff’s ready for it. We’re excited and we hope it pans out. ... We’re ready, we’re ready to be part of it. And, come on. Bring on baseball.”

Greene said that while there is some threat for rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, every effort will be made to plays those games.

