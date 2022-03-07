St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

She flew to Hawaii from Kyiv for a funeral. A day later, Russia’s invasion began.

She hasn't returned to Ukraine and is now drumming up community help for refugees.
By Rick Daysog and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Alena Zhura and her 6-year-old daughter traveled from her hometown of Kyiv to Hawaii last month for her ex-husband Jensen Wakayama’s funeral.

The day after Wakayama’s services, Russia invaded Ukraine.

“I just started crying immediately because I realized what it means and what was going to happen next - and how much pain and destruction,” Zhura said. “I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep ... I sent all the money I had on my credit card to the Ukrainian military.”

She told Hawaii News Now her father is still in Kyiv, and many of her friends are volunteering with the war effort by feeding the Ukrainian military and helping others escape the country.

She initially planned to fly back to Poland near the Ukrainian border later this month so she could help refugees who fled her country.

But Zhura, who worked for a real estate company in Kyiv, now believes she can help more by being in Hawaii and raising money for humanitarian purposes.

She said she hopes to work with Ukrainian nationals, local elected officials and Hawaii businesses to that end.

Hawaii residents can help by donating money for food, clothing and medical supplies, she said.

“They’re hungry and scared so there are children who need medical care,” she said.

Zhura added that she still hopes to return to Kyiv soon to help rebuild her country.

Copyright 2022 HawaiiNewsNow via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Waveland are investigating a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a dump truck that...
Police: 27-year-old motorcycle driver killed in crash with dump truck
The film tells the story of late funeral home owner Jerry O'Keefe and his over-the-top lawyer...
New film to tell story of landmark case involving Coast funeral home and former Biloxi mayor
Mississippi's State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who led the Magnolia State through the...
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Dobbs set to resign
Johana Suarez.
Bond denied for woman accused of running over, killing boyfriend on I-10
Dalton Caudell (left), Brandi Caudell (center), and Dominick Grindle were arrested Tuesday...
Four arrested after D’Iberville shooting

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Prosecutor: Men planned to ‘hog-tie’ Michigan Gov. Whitmer
In this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, David Bennett Jr.,...
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden’s inflation plan upends thinking on jobs sent overseas
A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger...
Florida Dunkin’ worker sentenced for fatally punching customer who used racial slurs
FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the...
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans